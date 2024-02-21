Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,047,979.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,548 shares of company stock worth $496,210 in the last ninety days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

AX opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

