The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,648 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $16,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after acquiring an additional 157,795 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.6% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 574,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 117,219 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.7% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,433,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,536,000 after acquiring an additional 101,860 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,194,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,423,000 after purchasing an additional 314,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 58,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

