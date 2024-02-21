The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $8,832,443. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $121.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.88.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

