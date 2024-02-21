The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Laura Schenkein Sells 3,391 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $303,596.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 653,366 shares in the company, valued at $58,495,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Trade Desk Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 229.34, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after purchasing an additional 499,199 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

