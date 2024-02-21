The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Western Union

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.