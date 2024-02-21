Traders Buy High Volume of Southwest Airlines Call Options (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 46,632 call options on the company. This is an increase of 87% compared to the typical volume of 24,989 call options.
LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.
Shares of LUV stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
