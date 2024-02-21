Traders Buy High Volume of Southwest Airlines Call Options (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 46,632 call options on the company. This is an increase of 87% compared to the typical volume of 24,989 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

