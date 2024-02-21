Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 13,851 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 171% compared to the average volume of 5,114 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $98.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

