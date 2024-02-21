Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 24,518 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the average volume of 13,123 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

