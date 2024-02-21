Truist Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 44,684 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 123% compared to the average daily volume of 20,014 call options.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.
TFC opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
