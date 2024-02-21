Truist Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 44,684 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 123% compared to the average daily volume of 20,014 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

TFC opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

