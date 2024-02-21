UBS Group AG Purchases 32,718 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $14,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

