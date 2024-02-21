UBS Group AG Sells 6,419 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $16,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $95.93.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

