UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $14,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $242.88 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $133.81 and a one year high of $258.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.75 and a 200 day moving average of $211.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

