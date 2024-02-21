Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells $133,680.70 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $133,680.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,440,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,607,417.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE UTZ opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 87.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

