Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells $133,680.70 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $133,680.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,440,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,607,417.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Utz Brands Price Performance
NYSE UTZ opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.
Utz Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTZ
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 87.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Utz Brands
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.