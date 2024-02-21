Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLX. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HLX opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 2.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

