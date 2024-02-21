Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXL opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $902.54 million, a P/E ratio of -27.54, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.28.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXL. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

