Vertiv Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 24,959 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical volume of 16,870 call options.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 78,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 896,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,063,000 after acquiring an additional 581,049 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after acquiring an additional 213,466 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.