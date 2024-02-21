Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,331 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

NYSE:SPCE opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPCE

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.