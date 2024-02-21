Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $62,259,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $52,413,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 600,633 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,722.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 612,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after acquiring an additional 579,128 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Shares of VOYA opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

