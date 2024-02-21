Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several brokerages have commented on VYGR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
VYGR opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.
