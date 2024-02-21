Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have commented on VYGR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,613 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 782,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 616,814 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 15.3% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 479.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 450,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

VYGR opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

