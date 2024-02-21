Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Watsco were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Watsco by 536.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $377.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.15. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.05 and a twelve month high of $433.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

