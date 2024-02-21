Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $196.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $153.25 and a one year high of $219.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.38.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

