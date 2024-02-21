Workhorse Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,529 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 240% compared to the average volume of 2,804 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,146,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 61,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,870,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 453,481 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,260,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 1,152,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

