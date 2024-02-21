Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WOR. StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

