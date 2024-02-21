Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $21.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 44895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 0.69.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
