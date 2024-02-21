Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $21.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 44895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on YMAB

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg acquired 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $40,189.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,431,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,804,178. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg bought 62,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $343,212.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,342,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,841,538.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg bought 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $40,189.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,431,412 shares in the company, valued at $28,804,178. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 223,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,939. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.