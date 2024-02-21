Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMABGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $21.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 44895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg acquired 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $40,189.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,431,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,804,178. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg bought 62,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $343,212.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,342,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,841,538.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg bought 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $40,189.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,431,412 shares in the company, valued at $28,804,178. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 223,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,939. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

