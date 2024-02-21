YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in YETI were worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth $2,901,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 39.6% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth $8,686,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth $572,000.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.