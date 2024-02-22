17,523 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 713.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,314,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,915,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,687. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.