20,639 Shares in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.13% of Consolidated Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.