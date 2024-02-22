3,030 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $220.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.39. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

