3,030 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globant Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $220.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.39. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOB
Globant Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globant
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.