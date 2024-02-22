Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,945 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 39,462 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.8 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $117.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

