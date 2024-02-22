ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,053 shares of company stock valued at $207,988. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

