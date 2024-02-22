Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $168.59 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.34.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,470,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,102,586 shares of company stock worth $5,486,351,747. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

