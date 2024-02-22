Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,140,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,111 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $144,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Dantai Capital Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 23,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,138,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $168.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $175.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.09 and a 200 day moving average of $144.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,102,586 shares of company stock worth $5,486,351,747. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.