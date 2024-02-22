Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,102,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,351,747. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $168.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

