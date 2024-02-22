American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128,769 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $124.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $136.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,563 over the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

