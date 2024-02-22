Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Position Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 396.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 75,795 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 356,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,061.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 130,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 119,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APLE. Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

