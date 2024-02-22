Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,204 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 65,911 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ardmore Shipping worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 183,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 36,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 18.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 91,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ASC opened at $16.16 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $689.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

