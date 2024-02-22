Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,470,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,102,586 shares of company stock worth $5,486,351,747. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $168.59 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $175.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

