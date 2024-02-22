Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 3,271 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,478,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after buying an additional 508,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,894,000 after buying an additional 45,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $246.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.36 and a 12 month high of $252.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

