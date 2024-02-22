Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 7,724 XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in XPEL during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.89. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $87.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

