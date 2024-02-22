Aviva PLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Standex International by 9,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 275 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $43,950.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,943.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,983 shares of company stock worth $1,743,980. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

SXI stock opened at $161.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $168.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.43.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Standex International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

