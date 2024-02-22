Aviva PLC Has $591,000 Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $123.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $127.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The company had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. ITT’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

