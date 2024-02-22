Aviva PLC Has $594,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

