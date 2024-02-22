Aviva PLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,261,000 after acquiring an additional 145,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,450,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 348,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,424,000 after acquiring an additional 69,684 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI opened at $110.11 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $128.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.49.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

