Aviva PLC Has $599,000 Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

