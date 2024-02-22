Aviva PLC Has $602,000 Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens cut shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC opened at $192.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.45. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

