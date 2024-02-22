Aviva PLC Has $605,000 Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

MLI opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $50.61.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,054.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,602 shares of company stock worth $7,775,459 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

