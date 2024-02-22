Aviva PLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance
Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $128.86 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Grand Canyon Education Profile
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
