Aviva PLC Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kadant by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KAI. StockNews.com lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $314.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.19 and a 52-week high of $354.02.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

