Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $108.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

