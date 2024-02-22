Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,825 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Powell Industries worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at $158,985,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at $158,985,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $2,617,838. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of POWL opened at $153.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

